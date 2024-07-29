NAME, SHAME CORRUPT MINISTERS – MWEETWA

GOVERNMENT has challenged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to name and shame Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and all senior government officials who are being investigated for corruption.

Cornelius Mweetwa, the Chief Government Spokesperson has told State investigative wings with information against corrupt ministers and other government officials, that it was important that these were named to avoid speculations from citizens and the nation at large.

“I would like to state that there is no law in the Zambian statutes that precludes the ACC, FIC or any government investigative wing from naming and shaming corrupt ministers, Permanent Secretaries and other high-ranking government officials. So, those who have information about ministers and other government officials who are corrupt, let them go ahead and name them,” Mr Mweetwa said.- Daily Nation