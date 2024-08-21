Name the brands and companies affected, explain the population exposed- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Name the brands and companies affected, explain the population exposed



Minister of Health, Dr.Elijah Muchima says in response to the findings of aflatoxin in various mealie-meal brands, the following control measures have been instituted:

1. Seizure Notices: Immediate seizure notices have been issued to the affected companies to prevent further distribution and sale of

contaminated products.



2. Product Recalls: All affected batches of maize meal have been recalled from the market to safeguard consumer health,



3. Extended Sampling: The sampling efforts have been extended to other parts of the country to ensure comprehensive monitoring and control and to prevent further contamination of the food supply chain.



4. Continued surveillance: Surveillance has continued to others parts

of the country to strengthen prevention and control.



It is imperative as part of the safety measures that Dr. Muchima must name the companies and brands of mealie-meal affected and give comprehensive facts about how long the products have been on the market and the population affected or exposed to the products.



Sadly as is the case with other crises, no one will be punished or made to account!