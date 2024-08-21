Name the brands and companies affected, explain the population exposed- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba
Name the brands and companies affected, explain the population exposed
Minister of Health, Dr.Elijah Muchima says in response to the findings of aflatoxin in various mealie-meal brands, the following control measures have been instituted:
1. Seizure Notices: Immediate seizure notices have been issued to the affected companies to prevent further distribution and sale of
contaminated products.
2. Product Recalls: All affected batches of maize meal have been recalled from the market to safeguard consumer health,
3. Extended Sampling: The sampling efforts have been extended to other parts of the country to ensure comprehensive monitoring and control and to prevent further contamination of the food supply chain.
4. Continued surveillance: Surveillance has continued to others parts
of the country to strengthen prevention and control.
It is imperative as part of the safety measures that Dr. Muchima must name the companies and brands of mealie-meal affected and give comprehensive facts about how long the products have been on the market and the population affected or exposed to the products.
Sadly as is the case with other crises, no one will be punished or made to account!
Government warns of mealie meal causing lung, liver damage, 400 dogs die after consuming
August 21, 20246
Government warns of mealie meal causing lung, liver damage, 400 dogs die after consuming
HEALTH Minister, Elijah Muchima has informed the nation of the recent Mpox outbreak in the country which has been detected to be caused by the presence of toxins in the maize meal which is being sold on the Zambian market and has been responsible for the death of about 400 dogs.
The contaminated mealie meal also strikes to be deadly to humans as it is capable of causing acute lung and liver damage, while the Mpox outbreak can also be contaminated through sexual contacts.
Recently, health investigations have proven that some maize which is on the market contains of toxin, Aflatoxin, which collapses the human lungs and destroys kidneys.
Despite that the revelation, government has not revealed the mealie meal brand, but however assured that the ministry has commenced investigation into the spread of the toxins which is believed to be on the Zambian Market already.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans and, in recent cases, between humans through close contact.
The disease typically begins with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash that evolves from blisters to dry crusts.
And on a positive note, the minister said Zambia has not recorded any cases of Monkeypox recently as samples from suspected cases have been tested, and all have returned as negative results.
“It is with great concern that I address the nation regarding the detection of harmful toxin levels in select maize meals. An alarming number of dogs have died in the past month. Mpox can result in severe illness, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immune systems.”
“The case fatality rate for Mpox is three percent higher than that seen during the recent cholera outbreak. The virus is primarily spread through direct contact with bodily fluids, lesion material, or respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact,” the minister said.
He added that other forms of contamination include materials such as beddings and clothing.
“Sexual contact is another recently identified mode of transmission,” he said.
As prevention serves to be the most effective mode of avoiding Mpox, the minister said the Ministry of Health will launch a nationwide public awareness campaign to educate citizens about it, its symptoms, and preventive measures.
These activities will occur with a heightened surveillance and active case detection on all borders of the coutry.
To imply the seriousness of the Mpox outbreak which has been reported in most countries in the African region, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox a global health emergency, and a public health continental significance.
6 COMMENTS
MJMJ August 21, 2024 At 12:12 pm
Collapsing lungs… is this the same influenza that Masebo was talking about? We need to know the brand of maize meal so we can do away with it. Under normal circumstances there should be an urgent recall of the product. What are you leaving it on the market for? Nationwide alert on MPox and yet we may be consuming life threatening food.
Gunner in ZambiaGunner in Zambia August 21, 2024 At 12:43 pm
Which milling company is supplying contaminated mealie meal? Doesn’t it hv food scientists to test the quality of maize going into its mills? Come on, we can do better than this?
Jata BulengeJata Bulenge August 21, 2024 At 3:04 pm
This man is as incompentent as they come. What and empty and irresponisible statement.
Before you come to us and make such a statement. Have your facts ready. “Ducks in a roll”.
The same reckless and useless statements you kept making at the Ministry of Lands. Wanting to be seen that you are working. But what do you have to show or tell us about your outbursts.
Bwana President this please recall. Palibe, kunyiana, akunta, tapaba….an appearance of working but wawe…
StreetKidStreetKid August 21, 2024 At 4:45 pm
It’s “Ducks in a row”
EagleEagle August 21, 2024 At 4:39 pm
Meanwhile the mealie meal is still on the market!!
Is this the correct way to deal with this matter?
ChikubabeChikubabe August 21, 2024 At 5:21 pm
So like Mwamba ….copied an article and pasted…
Thot these pf’s stated for a fact that Zambia was importing maize it exported to Tanzania? If that was true then the imported maize should be ok otherwise this was another one pfidiot misinformation?
Anyhow the Govt should state without fail and immediately the different brands found with these toxins to avoid any loss of life!!!
The buck stops with Hakainde.
He has messed up big time.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Indigo Tryol fuseki HH doesn’t own any milling plant m*tuvi yako ayo amene ukamba iwe. Yes we shall vote wisely for HH again. Abash guntrotting and Panga Wielding PF criminals for good.
Mr Mwamba what you are calling for is anarchy.Mentioning of brands and which mealiemeal and from what period and which section of society is affected is unnecessary.You better look for solutions so that production of bad mealiemeal is stopped.The damage caused is less important for now but focus on stopping further damage.Mr Mwamba, people react differently if your route is taken some people may get distressed and can find themselves in psychiatric clinics because of worries.Let us not act like sniff dogs because we may sniff wrongly and blame all the mealiemeal we consumed in the past two months and that can instill fear in sensitive members of our society.That can be anarchy.Put politics aside.As a country we have passed through worst drought ever since and in making efforts to mobilize maize stoke a mixup could have happened.
Dr Hakainde Hichilema’s legacy.. Feeding Zambians with Toxic maize. A first since Independence ! What a failure. Balekeni baleya. Nabafilwa!
Muleta no wonder people like you make people who have exposed themselves to developed countries call you back wards. Even when it just chocolate in UK if there is contamination all the shops that were supplied will be named brand or foodstuff will be listed in print media. Social media platforms so that people can return products mentioned, mobile phones, vehicles example BMW, Audi and VW they had mechanical faults , anyone how bought these vehicles was contacted and given the nearest garage or garages to take their vehicles to have them checked and fix the faults. Eggs were recalled, peanuts butter, meat which was imported from Bulgaria, Romania were found to have traces of Horse meat was recalled and destroyed. This is not calling for anarchy or public disobedience consumers have the right to know what they are eating or consuming as they are paying for the goods that they suppliers are selling that they feel meet the standards for human consumption. You may not know the damage done today or tomorrow with poor health facilities to test the products in our country. Lesa twafwe. The learnt or educated like Muleta instead of advocating for the marginalised, voiceless and the needy , you are supporting the oppressors and rich who have no feelings or interest whatsoever for the poor as long as they are making millions of dollars . Let’s think and analyse issues without malaise or poverty of the mind ( money driven) tomorrow it will be you or your mother, father, children or relatives dying from the contaminated water, foodstuffs or medicines or meal mealie.