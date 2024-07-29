Name the ministerial thieves you are shielding, Antonio Mwanza tells ACC

Name the ministerial thieves you are shielding, Antonio tells ACC

By Mubanga Mubanga

Socialist Party deputy secretary general Antonio Mwanza has challenged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) must name the ministers that are being investigated.

In a press statement issued on Friday, Mwanza stated that ACC must name all the ministers and government officials under corruption investigations.

He further stated that the ACC was quick to announce the names of ordinary Zambians who were under investigations but it was refusing to do so with ministers who were being investigated.

“Deputy Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Monica Chipanta Mwansa has announced that the ACC is currently investigating some cabinet ministers and other government officials for alleged corrupt practice. Strangely, the Commission says it won’t reveal the names of those under investigations,” Mwanza stated.