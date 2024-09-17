NAMES OF SHORTLISTED PHASE III CHOLERA VOLUNTEERS TO BE PUBLISHED TOMORROW



Today, the Civil Service Commission Chairperson Dr. Choolwe Beyani held a press briefing to provide an update on the recruitment of Cholera volunteers.

Below are the highlights:



✅ Following the directive by President Hakainde Hichilema on the recruitment of Cholera volunteers, the Civil Service Commission has recruited an additional 329 phase III of the Cholera volunteers.



✅ Of the 329 Cholera volunteers recruited, 209 are general workers while 120 are professional workers.



✅ Cumulatively, this development brings the number of Cholera volunteers employed to the public service so far to 1,250.



✅ The Civil Service Commission Chairperson Dr. Beyani said taking into consideration the slow pace at which spaces were opening up for general workers, the Ministry of Health has provided an additional 1088 jobs to the volunteers on contract basis which raises the total to 2338 volunteers taken on.



✅ He however, regretted that the third phase has slightly taken longer due to several factors that occur which include human resource movements such as retirements, promotions, transfers, demises, resignations and separations among others.



✅ Dr. Beyani has announced that the names of successful candidates will be published tomorrow, September 18, 2024 while appointment letters will be available at the Public Service Management Division (PSMD) starting September 19, 2024.