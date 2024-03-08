Namibia comments on ‘removal’ of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

The Government of the Republic of Namibia has taken note of a new sanctions regime announced by H.E. Joseph B. Biden, President of the United States of America. on 4 March 2024.

Article 96 of the Namibian constitution firmly subscribes to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations as enumerated under the Charter of the United Nations.

Accordingly, the Government of the Republic of Namibia underscores that it does not recognise Unilateral Coercive Measures adopted without authorization of the United Nations Security Council.

The economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western Countries are of a unilateral character and Namibia urges constructive engagement that promote dialogue and cooperation to address issues of mutual interest and concern between and among sovereign states.

The Government of the Republic of Namibia further notes that the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has been seized with inclusive and forward-looking initiatives aimed at broad-based economic transformation, an ongoing process deserving of the collective support of the international community.

The Government of the Republic of Namibia, therefore, views the continued imposition of the economic sanctions in whatever form or guise, as counter-productive and hindering the Republic of Zimbabwe from realising her immense economic potential. The prevailing sanctions further continue to compound spillover effects across the SADC region

Against this background, the Government of the Republic of Namibia reaffirms its longstanding unequivocal call, coupled by that of the entire SADC region and the African Union in reiterating the immediate and unconditional lifting of all unilateral illegal economic and financial sanctions imposed by some Western Countries against the people and Government of the sister Republic of Zimbabwe.

The Government of the Republic of Namibia stands united with the SADC region and the entire African Union in its full support of Zimbabwe’s immediate reintegration into the global financial system.