9 October 2023

MEDIA RELEASE

SUBJECT: NAMIBIA CONDEMNS ESCALATING VIOLENCE IN THE MIDDLE EAST

The Government of the Republic of Namibia is gravely concerned and condemns the ongoing escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip, which has led to the loss of precious lives of both Palestinians and Israelis.

Namibia calls on Israel to cease its attacks and refrain from engaging in provocative acts against the Palestinian people and to respect international humanitarian law.

Namibia continues to support diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a lasting peace solution leading to a two-state solution along the 1967 Israeli border with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Namibia further reaffirms its strong support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for the inalienable right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous State with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

Namibia urges the international community to encourage and call for a cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and to continue to support the Palestinian people through the implementation of relevant UN resolutions and all other agreements for lasting peace in the Middle East where the State of Israel would live side by side with the State of Palestine in sustainable peace and security.

/END

ISSUED BY: PENDA A. NAANDA

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

MIRCO