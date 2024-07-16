Namibia Magistrate’s Court has slapped Yo Maps with a N$5,000(7, 000 kwacha) fine

The Windhoek Magistrate’s Court has slapped well-known Zambian artist Elton Mulenga (Yo Maps) with a N$5,000 fine.

The artist, through his lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo, apologised and admitted guilt.

He was arrested over the weekend for staging a performance without a work visa.

The nbc News team further understands that the show at which Mulenga performed was co-organised by Zambian nationals living in Namibia, some without proper documentation, and who are still on the run.

Report: Emil Xamro Seibeb

Source:NBCNews