Namibian authorities detained Zambian poachers found with 16 tusks from elephants illegally hunted in Botswana.





The recent joint operation conducted by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, alongside the Namibian Police and Namibian Defense Force, led to the apprehension of Zambian individuals engaged in cross-border poaching activities.





The operation aimed at a syndicate that utilized the Zambezi region as a pathway for trafficking wildlife products from Botswana.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 24 elephant tusks, 12 bundles of elephant tails, two pots, two knives for butchering, one air mattress, and a silver Nissan Latino car.