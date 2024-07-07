NAMIBIAN CHIEF JUSTICE TO ATTEND SILUNGWE FUNERAL

Namibian Chief Justice Peter Shivute is expected in the country to attend the funeral ceremony of late former Chief Justice Emeritus Annel Silungwe.

ZANIS reports that according to a burial programme released by Cabinet Office in Lusaka, Justice Shivute is among dignitaries expected to attend Justice Silungwe’s funeral ceremony, with burial set for Lusaka on Monday July 8, 2024.

A Valedictory ceremony will be held for the Chief Justice Emeritus at the Supreme Court in Lusaka by the legal and judicial fraternity followed by church service and burial.

Namibian Chief Justice Peter Shivute has paid glowing tributes to late Chief Justice Annel Silungwe’s distinguished service to that country’s justice system from 1995 to 2009.

In a statement issued following Justice Silungwe’s death, Justice Shivute observed that late Chief Justice Silungwe left an indelible mark on the Namibian judiciary and legal community.

“Chief Justice Silungwe served with dedication and distinction, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the legal community,” remarked Chief Justice Shivute.

Following his retirement as Zambia’s Chief Justice in 1992, Justice Silungwe is credited for playing a pivotal role in the Namibian legal education when he became the first Director of Namibia’s Justice Training Centre (JTC) in 1995 to 1999.

Justice Silungwe also served as a judge of Namibia’s High Court and was the founding Chairperson of Namibia’s Magistrates Commission.

President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to lead various dignitaries, government officials, judiciary officials and the general public to put to rest the country’s first indigenous Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Emeritus Silungwe died on Sunday June 30 , 2024 at Coptic Hospital in Lusaka after an illness.