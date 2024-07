Out of prison!

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Namibia Steven Katuka has confirmed that the Musician Yo Maps real names Elton Mulenga is now at his hotel but will return to court tomorrow morning.

Charges against Yo Maps’ manager, DJ Kandeke have been completely dropped.

CAPTION: Yo Maps, DJ Kandeke with Zambia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Namibia Lloyd Himaambo after the artistes were released this afternoon.