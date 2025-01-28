NAMIBIAN SC PRAISES ZAMBIAN FILM INDUSTRY’S INNOVATION AND IMPACT



Namibian Secretary to the Cabinet, George Simataa, has praised the Zambian film industry for its innovative and creative ways of telling stories.





Simataa says the Zambian film industry, through productions like the Mpali Series, is sending important messages that have an impact on communities across borders.





He cited Mpali’s HIV/AIDS prevention message, which was well packaged and highlighted the prevention methods, diagnosis, treatment, and care.





ZANIS reports that Simataa was speaking when he interacted with players in the Zambian film industry in Lusaka yesterday.



The Namibian Secretary to the Cabinet celebrated the likes of Mpali Producer, Frank Sibbuku, for his creative thinking and bringing out the African story from different angles.





He noted that the Mpali series is not only a household name in Zambia but in other countries such as Namibia.



Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary for Arts, Fumbe Chama, who was represented by Arts Assistant Director Brenda Mwenya, stated that the Ministry is working hard to ensure that the creative arts sector thrives as an economic venture.





Chama noted that the government is happy with what local filmmakers are doing to grow the industry, hence the birth of the arts policy.





He was impressed with the employment of 150 people on a permanent basis in Mpali and over 300 at the time of filming.



Meanwhile, National Association of Media Arts President, Bridget Malumba, indicated that arts can be used to break boundaries through the promotion of peace between countries.





National Arts Council Performing and Literary Arts Assistant Director, Mwiche Chikungu, stated that Zambia enjoys a good relationship with the Namibian Arts Council and hopes for more collaboration in the film sector.