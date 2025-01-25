Nancy Pelosi reacts to federal judge blocking President Trump’s order seeking to end birthright citizenship

Former US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi has reacted to a federal judge blocking President Donald Trump’s order seeking to end birthright citizenship for children of migrants.

Recall that on Monday, January 20, President Trump after his swearing-in, invoked his presidential orders to begin his long-touted immigration crackdown.

He signed an executive order, ending birthright citizenship for babies born to a mother and father who are not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

However, on Thursday, U.S. District Judge, John C. Coughenour issued a ruling, temporarily blocking President Trump’s executive order that aimed to end birthright citizenship for children born to migrants in the U.S. temporarily or without legal status.

Coughenour issued the temporary restraining order after a hearing in Seattle.

The judge signed the temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit brought by Oregon, Arizona, Illinois, and Washington state, one of several suits opposing the administration’s effort to curb the right of citizenship for anyone born on U.S. soil.

In the courtroom in downtown Seattle, Coughenour interrupted the attorney for the Justice Department, Brett Schumate, to tell him how unconstitutional he thinks the administration’s order is.

“I’ve been on the bench for four decades, I can’t remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one is,” Coughenour said, describing Trump’s order as “blatantly unconstitutional.”

“There are other times in world history where we look back and people of goodwill can say, ‘Where were the judges? Where were the lawyers?'” the judge said, according to KUOW News.

The judge’s order blocks federal agencies from implementing the executive order, signed by Trump on Monday, while the case is under review.

Reacting to the order, former US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi tweeted: ”If you’re born in America, you’re an American. Period.”