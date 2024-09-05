Naomi Campbell and media executive Anna Wintour blast each other onstage at fashion event

Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour had a tense moment at Tuesday night’s Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards.

The two fashion icons exchanged jabs in front of a packed audience.

The friction began when Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, took to the podium and subtly criticized Naomi for her ‘’reputation of tardiness.”

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honour of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” Wintour remarked.

Sources close to Campbell revealed to TMZ that the supermodel arrived at the time given by the event’s producers. However, Wintour, reportedly in a rush to attend the US Open, moved up her presentation slot before making an early exit.

Naomi, visibly disappointed by Anna’s departure, made her feelings known when accepting her Fashion Icon Award from Samira Nasr, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar. Campbell acknowledged her habit of being late but added, “It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady [Wintour]. I’d much rather have this,” referring to Nasr, which prompted gasps from the audience.

Wintour was later seen enjoying the US Open, while Campbell’s remarks added fuel to an already dramatic evening at one of fashion’s biggest events.

Watch the video below…