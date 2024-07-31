Naomi Campbell Faces Backlash For Saying Her Children Don’t Need A Father 

How Naomi Campbell has talked about the birth of her first child has drawn controversy.

In May 2021, the 51-year-old supermodel gave birth to a daughter, and in June 2023, a son.

In the March 2022 issue of British Vogue, Campbell, along with a photo of her then nine-month-old daughter, featured an interview in which she talked candidly about motherhood and parenting her child.

The supermodel simply responded, “She wasn’t adopted—she’s my child,” when the magazine asked if she would be prepared to go into more detail about the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s arrival during the interview.

British Vogue reported that Campbell stated that she intended to keep her daughter’s name a secret and that she would reserve the remaining facts surrounding her daughter’s birth for her unwritten book.

Although the remark ended rumors that Campbell had adopted the child, several fans took offense, arguing that the model had shown insensitivity toward adoptive parents and adopted people.

The 54-year-old Naomi Campbell, a self-described single mother, added in another interview with The Times UK that her mother, a “single mom and had nothing,” “made it work,” and that her children don’t need a father.

“To me, my babies are everything. I’m afraid for the future now. I wish for a better future for my kids. They are my top priority by far. It is my responsibility to support them on their first day of school.

Given that Campbell’s father left her family before she was even born, some people don’t find her remarks surprising.

She was left with her grandmother by her professional dancer mother while she went on tour throughout Europe.

Considering that the model is 50 years older than the kids, Vogue pointed out that she doesn’t seem to be worried about becoming a parent later in life, saying that she is pushing all of her older friends to become parents.