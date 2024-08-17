Naomi Campbell reveals rare glimpse into her life as a mom

Naomi Campbell has offered a rare glimpse into her life as a mother. The supermodel, featured on the cover of the September 2024 Icons issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, describes her two children as her “biggest blessing.”

Campbell announced the arrival of her daughter in May 2021 and her son in June 2023. “It’s the biggest joy,” she told the outlet of being a mom. “The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother. I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids.”

She went on to share how having children has affected her travels, saying, “I definitely don’t take them from New York to London for a two-day shoot. That’s too much, but my kids love to travel.”

“They must have known!” she added with a laugh.

In a June interview with The Times, Campbell confirmed that both of her children were born via surrogate.

She also expressed concerns about the future, with regard to the “fear” she feels as a mother.

“My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” she said. “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

She added that she’s happy being a “single mother” and expressed that she’s weary of “young girls” saying they don’t want to have children or that it’s “too expensive.”

The model told the outlet, “I have said, ‘You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum.’ I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”