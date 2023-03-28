Naomi Osaka Says She’ll Return To Tennis After Having Her First Child

Japanese professional tennis player, Naomi Osaka, has vowed to return to the tennis tour after the birth of her first child.

The four-time Grand Slam winner announced she is pregnant in January and is therefore missing the 2023 season, Daily Mail reports.

In her social media post, she said she’d be back for the Australian Open in 2024 and now she’s reaffirmed her intentions to make a comeback.

“I definitely plan to come back… it’s kind of like a break a little bit, but also I feel very competitive still,” she told WBS in Japan on Tuesday.

Osaka claimed her first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2018, before winning the showpiece Down Under a year later.

In 2020 she returned to Flushing Meadows to triumph again and then won her fourth Grand Slam in Melbourne two years ago.

On her return, the 25-year-old declared in the interview in her country of birth: ‘I really want to win more slams.’

Osaka pulled out of this year’s Australian Open without an official reason but then revealed she is expecting her first child with the rapper Cordae days later.