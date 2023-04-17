Naomi Tetamashimba Climbing The Ladder

NAOMI CLIMBING THE LADDER

This is Naomi, the Daughter to late politician Ben Tetamashimba. The Father was the first Secretary General of UPND.

She was sworn in as Permanent Secretary Special Duties at Cabinet Office yesterday. Prior to this appointment she was Deputy Permanent Secretary for North Western province.

Her promotion seems to have excited some party members who feel have gotten a raw deal in their own government.

She joins a number of Special Duties Permanent Secretaries at Cabinet Office.

It looks the late Teta as we commonly used to call him has left a politician in Naomi.

Teta was a big force in North Western province where he served as member of Parliament for Solwezi East, Solwezi West and later Solwezi Central first as Independent then under UPND and lastly under MMD.

Zambian Eye