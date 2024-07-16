Napoli have rejected Paris Saint Germaine offer for Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen.

PSG made a whopping €200m bid for Victor Osimhen and his teammate Kvicha Kvaratskhelia last week.

According to reports in Italy, Napoli have turned down the offer with immediate effect.

Victor Osimhen has been tipped to leave the club this summer and he has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

He resumed pre-season training with Napoli last week as he considers his future at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

Napoli rejected the offer because they are only interested in listening to offers for Victor Osimhen and not Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The club reduced Osimhen’s release clause from €130m to €100m in a bid to facilitate his sale to enable them to look for a suitable replacement.

But no club has been willing to meet the clause as the Super Eagles striker faces an anxious wait over his future.

PSG are looking for a marquee signing following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Napoli’s new coach, Antonio Conte has provided an update on Victor Osimhen’s future.

Conte said, “He’s a Napoli player today, so he needs to work hard, even if we’ve reached an agreement (for his potential exit), and still we don’t know the outcome of this story.”

The Italian manager is reportedly interested in signing Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku to replace Osimhen.

Osimhen scored 15 goals in 25 Serie A appearances for Napoli in the 2023-24 season.