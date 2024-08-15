Napoli have reportedly offered Victor Osimhen to Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Lukaku

Napoli have reportedly offered Victor Osimhen to Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.

The premier league club are dissatisfied with the sum of cash that the Serie A side have offered for Lukaku, who has two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Napoli have reportedly offered £25.6million for Lukaku, but Chelsea are demanding closer to £40m.

Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has been conducting talks in London to try and see a deal over the line, as per The Times.

Lukaku, 31, is still earning around £325,000 per week at Chelsea.

According to Capology, that makes him their joint-highest earner alongside Raheem Sterling – despite the fact he last played for the club in May 2022.

Lukaku won the Serie A title with Inter in 2020-21 when he was with the San Siro giants permanently and also reached the Champions League final with them on loan in 2022-23.