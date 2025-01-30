Napoli reject €65m Galatasaray’s permanent deal for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

Italian club, Napoli has rejected Galatasaray’s €65 million bid for a permanent transfer of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

Osihmen joined the Turkish club on loan for a season last September after the last-minute attempt to join Chelsea in the Premier League failed.

According to Italian sports news outlet, Corriere dello Sport, Napoli rejected the €65 million offer and wanted the release clause of €75 million.

While the newspaper pointed out that Galatasaray wanted to keep Osimhen in the team, it was noted that Napoli did not want a discount and demanded the full release fee.

It was further reported that Galatasaray could complete the transfer for 75 million euros for the Nigerian, who was on the radar of many teams in Europe in the interim transfer, while other clubs had to pay a compensation of six million euros in addition to the release fee.

Osimhen’s release clause was initially set at €130m but was reduced last summer when he signed a new deal with Napoli before joining Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international has been in top form for the Turkish leaders, netting 16 goals and providing five assists in 20 appearances since his loan move.