NAPSA ACKNOWLEDGES CHALLENGES IN ADMINISTERING 20% PARTIAL WITHDRAWAL

By Michael Kaluba

The National Pension Scheme Authority-NAPSA- has acknowledged challenges in administering the 20% partial withdrawal, the most notable of which are know Your Customer-KYC details and shared National Registration Card-NRC numbers, which the authority is working to resolve while protecting the interests of its members.

Speaking when he featured on the Friday edition of Let The People Talk on Phoenix FM this morning, NAPSA Manager – Extension of Coverage to the Informal Sector, Kalaba Mweemba, said delays due to member details are meant to ensure the right people access their benefits.

Speaking on the same program, Head of Public Relations at the National Health Insurance Management Authority-NHIMA King Siachika said the scheme is still expanding to accredit more facilities to ensure increased coverage while also guaranteeing that all drugs prescribed in the benefit package are available at accredited public and private hospitals and pharmacies as agreed with individual entities.

And Workers Compensation Fund Control Board Manager Branch Operations Southern Region, John Bwalya reiterated the need for domestic workers to contribute to the scheme at a rate of K10 per month or K120 per year in order to receive the same benefits as other members who pay more under this statutory requirement.

Meanwhile, Anthony Domingo, Director of Social Security at the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, has challenged all employees to ensure that their employers have registered them, are contributing, and the correct information is submitted to statutory bodies such as NAPSA, NHIMA, and workers compensation among others.

