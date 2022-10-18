NAPSA ACT AMENDMENT NOT A GOOD APPROACH- Dr. Aubrey Chibumba

NAPSA ACT AMENDMENT NOT A GOOD APPROACH

Former Director General of the National Pensions Scheme Authority Dr. Aubrey Chibumba says amending the National Pension Scheme Act number 40 of 1996 to provide members of the Scheme an option to access part of the contributions before retirement is not a right approach to preparing someone for retirement.

Dr. Chibumba says by allowing partial withdrawals, the government will be trying to solve a wrong problem as it is not guaranteed beneficiaries will use the money for the intended purposes such as building of houses to guarantee home ownership after retirement.

Speaking on the Red Hot Breakfast on Hot FM this morning, Dr. Chibumba explained that the purpose of a pension fund is for someone to draw benefits when they are no longer able to work.

He has however suggested that if partial withdrawals will be implemented, they should be targeted and linked to among other things home ownership to prevent beneficiaries from becoming destitutes when they retire