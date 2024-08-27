NAPSA has announced the immediate closure of Society Business Park in Lusaka because the structure is not safe

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



We need to be careful! We need to probe all information that has led to this decision

The National Pensions Scheme Authority -NAPSA- has closed Society Business house with immediate effect until further notice.

NAPSA Board Chairperson, SHIPANGO MUTETO has disclosed that the decision to close is meant to take precautions to ensure that the tenants as well as the public who have been using the building are safe.

Mr MUTETO says this follows a report from the consultant that was engaged to do the assessment.

He explained that all 66 tenants who have been using the building including Hilton Hotel have been given 10 days to vacate the building.

Mr. MUTETO was speaking during a Press briefing held on Lusaka today.

And, Mr MUTETO said a team has been instituted to ascertain the losses that NAPSA will incur as a result of closure of the building .

Meanwhile, NAPSA Director General MUYANGWA MUYANGWA said the authority will engage all the tenants to facilitate their moving out.