NAPSA PARTIAL WITHDRAW: A K20,000 today won’t be of equivalent value in the next 5 years or more.Get that money today

MY TAKE ON THE NAPSA PRE-RETIREMENT BENEFIT (PARTIAL WITHDRAW)

By COACH CLIVE

What you need to know about the NAPSA Partial Withdraw?

It is a legal provision that allows contributors to withdraw 20% of their retirement contribution to NAPSA after 60 contributions or withdraw if you are 45 years old regardless of the number of your contributions.

Also take note; you can only withdraw once.

What is my take?

This provision presents an opportunity to redeem yourself financially. This opinion will make much more sense to those whose Partial Withdraw ranges in the 20,000 to 50,000 brackets, because most likely I understand your predicament, especially that I am a civil servant as well. So the following are my THOUGHTS;

1. (Unpopular opinion)

First and foremost, go for the money. In short withdraw it. Most Civil Servants are overshadowed by financial difficulties due to fiscal indiscipline and lack of financial literacy to a large extent. This has pushed quiet a number into unplanned and bad debt making their lives very miserable. I suggest that you pay off your KALOBA (I mean money you owe shylocks) with this partial withdraw and make amends going forward. Then realign and plan your finances. I know a number of people will disagree with me on this opinion but am just trying to be realistic.

2. If you do not fall in the lower brackets that is suffocated with KALOBA, then this is an opportunity for you to look at a number of investment vehicles available. Remember, this Partial Withdraw will most likely not be enough to help with meaningful investments. So, seek expert advise. financial freedom and independence is something you need to be deliberate about.

All in all, a K20,000 today won’t be of equivalent value in the next 5 years or more. Get that money today.