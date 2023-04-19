NAPSA PARTIAL WITHDRAWAL WITHOUT FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR SOME ELIGIBLE PERSONS WORRYING

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Governance Activist Arden Matafwali is worried that some Zambians will have access to 20 % of their pensions without any sensitization or an understanding of the basic economic concepts needed to make savings and investment decisions.

On Monday, President Hakainde Hichilema signed the National Pension Scheme-NAPSA Amendment Bill of 2023 which allows for the partial withdrawal of pensions; into law while Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba yesterday revealed that over K11 billion will be paid to 600,000 napsa members that can access twenty percent of their contributions.

But Mr. Matafwali is of the view that the government should have held comprehensive community sensitization programs aimed at offering financial literacy before allowing for the napsa pre-retirement benefit to become applicable.

He tells Phoenix News that napsa should have also considered boosting financial literacy and education among its clients who will be withdrawing part of their benefits, if the intended purpose of investing these funds is to be achieved.

Mr. Matafwali has since advised workers and retirees who have decided to access these funds to responsibly utilize their savings and manage their resources.

