NAPSA Partial Withdrawals Will Lead To Destitution, It Must Be Reversed- Fred M’membe

NAPSA PARTIAL WITHDRAWALS WILL LEAD TO DESTITUTION, IT MUST BE REVERSED, FRED MMEMBE
Socialist Party President Fred Mmembe says employees will misuse the NAPSA partial withdrawal being offered by the UPND government and it must be reversed and scrapped off immediately.
Mmembe says there will be destitution in families in future as people would have misused their retirement benefits through this policy.
“In Socialism, that is a very bad law. It will lead to destitution and poverty in future. We must embrace the way countries Venezuela and Cuba have managed their societies through Socialism to benefit workers. We shall reverse that policy when we come into power in 2026,” Mmembe said in an interview.
Mmembe who was not remitting NAPSA contributions for his Post Newspaper employees and are now being turned away, said people should not celebrate bad laws like this NAPSA partial withdrawals.- Zambia Eagle
It seems Fred Meembe is not thinking straight. Surely if getting 20% and remaining with 80% at retirement can make someone a destitute then that person would still have become a destitute even if they got the all 100% at retirement. So please let the people enjoy their money.
Zambia is a country of jockers… with Kaponya leadership. Now even eating the pension in their prime age. This is the most useless policy I have ever seen.
Social Security is meant to give protection to members in old age.
The best a government can do is to reduce the contributions so that members don’t even feel it… enlarge the pool, and invest properly for maximum returns. Now you are reducing the pool.How is NAPSA going to invest to ensure Maximum returns for retirees considering other factors like Inflation?
Mmembe is correçt especially for lowly paid government employees. If ones pension is K600,000 then 20% is K120,000 so at the end of the day the employee will be entitled to K480,000! What is he going to do with that amount? In Hichilema’s economy , almost nothing tangible! Meanwhile the K120,000 will just go to spending on girl friends! Hichilema is just trying to gain some popularity , which will soon diminish after workers realise that there’s nothing they have gained from it!