NAPSA Partial Withdrawals Will Lead To Destitution, It Must Be Reversed- Fred M’membe

NAPSA PARTIAL WITHDRAWALS WILL LEAD TO DESTITUTION, IT MUST BE REVERSED, FRED MMEMBE

Socialist Party President Fred Mmembe says employees will misuse the NAPSA partial withdrawal being offered by the UPND government and it must be reversed and scrapped off immediately.

Mmembe says there will be destitution in families in future as people would have misused their retirement benefits through this policy.

“In Socialism, that is a very bad law. It will lead to destitution and poverty in future. We must embrace the way countries Venezuela and Cuba have managed their societies through Socialism to benefit workers. We shall reverse that policy when we come into power in 2026,” Mmembe said in an interview.

Mmembe who was not remitting NAPSA contributions for his Post Newspaper employees and are now being turned away, said people should not celebrate bad laws like this NAPSA partial withdrawals.- Zambia Eagle