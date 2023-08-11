NAPSA sends some directors home: “We won’t allow the authority to be abused”



By Ulande Nkomesha

NATIONAL Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has sent home five of seven senior directors for allegedly involving themselves in some illegal dealings.



And NAPSA Director General Muyangwa Muyangwa says the authority is currently recruiting new directors, vowing that he will not allow the authority to be abused.



Impeccable sources at the Authority revealed to News Diggers that one director had been fir…

