NAPSA UPS MONTHLY DEDUCTIBLE CONTRIBUTIONS



The National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has revised the maximum monthly deductible employee’s contribution amount for the year 2025.



The monthly deductible employee’s contribution has been revised to 1,780 kwacha.





The maximum monthly employer statutory contribution amount has also been moved to 3,416 kwacha.





The adjustment follows changes in the National Average Earnings (NAE) figure as determined by the Zambia Statistics Agency.



The NAE figure for 2025 has increased to 8,541 kwacha from 7,454 kwacha in 2024.



The contribution rate, however, remains unchanged at 10 percent of an employee’s monthly gross earnings.



For NAPSA purposes, earnings refer to any benefit given by an employer in exchange for the employee’s service.





Earnings, therefore, include basic salary, bonuses, commission, severance pay, overtime allowance, leave allowance, acting allowance, commuted leave days, etc.





Employers are accordingly advised to update their payroll systems with the 2025 contribution ceiling parameter as communicated by NAPSA.



This is according to a notice issued by NAPSA.