NAPSA WANTS K11M FROM JUSTO MWALE UNIVERSITY

NATIONAL Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has urged the court to order Justo Mwale Theological University College to pay over K11 million owed in statutory contributions and penalties.

NAPSA Public Prosecutor Patrick Chekwe said the university’s failure to remit statutory contributions is inhibiting the authority’s quest to pay benefits to the learning institution’s former workers.

“We ask that the court orders the company to pay as the authority is unable to pay benefits to former members of staff who have rendered a service.”

NAPSA took the university to court for failing to remit statutory contributions. The college is registered as a contributing employer in line with provisions of the National Pension Scheme Act No. 40 of 1996 and is allocated with account number 232408.

The institution is obliged to make deductions at a pre-determined rate from earnings of its employees and to remit the same together with its own portion as pension contributions to NAPSA, as per law provided.

But between April 11, 2017 and January 11, 2024, the college, now referred to as accused, failed to remit contributions and associated penalties in the sum of K11,660.642 to NAPSA.

Zambia Daily Mail