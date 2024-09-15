NAQEZ APPLAUDS HH FOR COMMITTING TO RECRUIT MORE TEACHERS



The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has applauded President Hakainde Hichilema for committing to recruiting more teachers in 2024 than in 2023.



NAQEZ Director of Media and Advocacy Peter Kalenga said in a statement the announcement brings hope to unemployed teachers.



He added that it marks a giant step toward addressing the current teacher-learner ratios, especially in rural schools.



“In addition, we welcome the President’s assurance that his administration will continue to supply desks to schools and expand the school feeding programme, both of which are key to enhancing the quality of education in the country,” he said.



However, Kalenga is saddened that the Head of State did not address the issue of upgrading teachers’ salary scales.



He said teachers nationwide were hoping for clear assurances on this matter, which remains a thorny issue.



“NAQEZ also feels this was a missed opportunity for the President to outline how and when schools will be equipped with solar panels and to provide a timeline for establishing at least one university in each of Zambia’s ten provinces — a vision many were keen to hear more about,” he said.



“As advocates for quality education in Zambia, NAQEZ will closely monitor the 2024 teacher recruitment process, the supply of desks, the expansion of the school feeding programme and the government’s commitment to improving teacher motivation.”