NAQEZ DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF FUNDING FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW SCHOOL CURRICULUM

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia-NAQEZ says it is disappointed with the lack of funding towards the implementation of the new school curriculum in the 2024 budget.

Executive Director Aaron Chansa says this is an indication that the Ministry of Education neglected the planning process of the ambitious curriculum which requires adequate funding.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Chansa said this is evident as the 2024 budget shows no allocation to this particular program.

He has since proposed the introduction of an education levy of K5 for households with television sets to support the new school curriculum and improve the quality of education in Zambia.

Mr Chansa says with such a levy in place, citizens can help the government to raise about K500 Million annually to support the implementation of the new curriculum and the general education sector that still faces a lot of challenges.