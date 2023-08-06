NAQEZ ENGAGES GOVERNMENT OVER THE PROPOSED NATIONAL TEACHERS’ BANK

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) says it has begun engaging government over the proposed formation of a national bank for all teachers.

And NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says they are receiving overwhelming support from all stakeholders over this proposal.

Mr. Chansa is confident that Government will facilitate talks aimed at helping teachers to create their own bank for cheaper loans and other affordable financial services.

He tells Chikuni Radio News that NAQEZ has crafted a detailed concept note for the bank which will soon be availed to all teachers and stakeholders for scrutiny and submissions so as to develop the concept note on the basis of consensus.

He says NAQEZ is convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the current generation of teachers will rise up to historically set up NATBANK for personal and collective prosperity and dignity.

Mr. Chansa says with more than 135,000 Government teachers, it is unforgivable for teachers to continue contracting expensive loans when they can easily put resources together for a sound lending institution.