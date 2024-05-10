NAQEZ EXCITED CABINET SUPPORTS INTRODUCTION OF LICENTIATE EXAMS FOR NEW TEACHERS.

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ), has expressed delight with the endorsement of licentiate examinations for new teachers by government.

NAQEZ Executive Director, Aaron Chansa says this move marks a crucial step toward assessing the professional competence, academic proficiency, and ethical standards of prospective educators. Mr. Chansa emphasises the significance of rigorous screening to ensure that only well-prepared teachers engage with students, thereby enhancing the overall quality of education in Zambia.

Speaking to RoanFM, Mr. Chansa underscored the pivotal role of quality teachers in fostering quality education and believes that licentiate examinations will help establish essential benchmarks for evaluating subject-specific knowledge and teaching skills. While acknowledging that these examinations alone cannot fully elevate teaching standards, NAQEZ contends that they will promote a culture of diligence and excellence within teacher training institutions.

As Zambia moves forward with implementing licentiate examinations, NAQEZ calls for inclusive consultations with all education stakeholders to ensure that the framework governing these examinations effectively contributes to educational advancement.