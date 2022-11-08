NAQEZ REGRETS THE DEATH OF KAPIRI TEACHER OVER DEBT.

By Scoop Reporter

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia(NAQEZ) is saddened by the death of the Kapiri Mposhi based teacher who committed suicide after accumulating over 50, 000 kwacha debt.

According to reports, a female teacher at Lukanda Secondary School in Kapiri Mposhi is alleged to have committed suicide after accruing an estimated amount of over k50, 000 kwacha debt from different money lenders in the area.

Commenting on the matter NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa said it is sad that the deceased resorted to end her life, when such instances can be avoided.

He said such matters can be reported through psychosocial counselling as well as encouragement from close relatives and friends.

Mr. Chansa has further urged civil servant unions and lending institutions to start offering financial literacy training to their clients to lessen financial mismanagement.