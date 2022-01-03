NAQEZ REJECTS 100% PASS RATE FOR GRADE SEVENS

By Brightwell Chabusha

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has appealed to its members to hold their fire over the planned protests against the 100% progression of Grade 7s to Grade 8 in 2022.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa made the appeal today after the Minister of Education officially declared 100% progression into Grade 8 of all the candidates who sat for the Grade 7 examinations in 2021.

“Last year, we said in no uncertain terms that NAQEZ will not accept 100% progression of Grade 7 candidates into Grade 8. We still do not accept it today, that an exam must pass everyone. It is very wrong, academically suicidal and compromising quality of education. The automatic progression is killing our education system,” said Chansa.

“We are now confirming to the nation that we will be staging nationwide demonstrations next week after completing formalities with the Inspector General of Police.The planned protests shall be conducted in Lusaka and all the other 9 provincial capitals of Zambia.”

He said the progression is dangerous.

“All members and well-wishers of NAQEZ who were geared to immediately protest against the academically dangerous automatic progression into Grade 8 will soon be updated on nationalistic events soon to be held.”-ZR