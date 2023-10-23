NAREP Accused Edgar Lungu Of Being Behind Recent Suspensions In PF

NAREP ACCUSED ECL OF BEING BEHIND RECENT SUSPENSIONS IN PF

National Restoration Party (NAREP) has accused former president Edgar Lungu of being behind the suspension of the four PF senior members including Miles Sampa, Davies Chama and two others.

NAREP Deputy Secretary General Martin Mulenga has wondered why the PF has only suspended the PF officials that are seemingly not in support of Mr. Lungu’s political comeback to contest the 2026 general elections.

Mr. Mulenga says this shows that the PF wants the former president to come back in active politics and contest in the 2026 general elections on the PF ticket.

In an interview with KBN TV news, he has since advised that the PF should allow its members to have diverse views and stop listening to Mr. Lungu who has retired from active politics.