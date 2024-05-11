NAREP DEMANDS URGENT ACTION ON LUSAKA GRAVES SHORTAGE

THE National Restoration Party has urged the government to address the critical shortage of graveyard space in Lusaka.

In a statement, party leader Ezra Ngulube said the shortage had reached “alarming levels”.

“Our city’s cemeteries are rapidly filling up, and families are struggling to find dignified resting places for their loved ones. The situation has led to people burying their beloved ones along the cemetery road,” he said.

Ngulube called on the Ministry of Local Government and the Lusaka City Council to take immediate action to address the matter.

Among proposals NAREP put forward to address the “crisis” include identifying new land for cemetery expansion or new cemetery development.

The party further proposed implementing efficient burial management systems to optimize existing space; exploring alternative burial options, such as vertical burial systems or cremation facilities; and engaging with communities and stakeholders to find sustainable solutions.

“We cannot afford to wait any longer. The people of Lusaka deserve better. We demand urgent action to address this humanitarian crisis and ensure our city’s deceased are treated with dignity and respect,” stated Ngulube. “Let us work together to find a lasting solution to this pressing issue.”