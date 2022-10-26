NAREP WANTS BAR CLOSED AT PARLIAMENT

NAREP has written to the SpeakerNational Assembly Nelly Mutti over the alleged indecent behaviour and conduct of some members of parliament.

NAREP Secretary General Ezra Ngulube says his party is not satisfied with the debates in the house that do not add value to the development of the nation but only put the honorable house of laws into public disrepute and doubt.

He says some MPs have continuously displayed poor parliamentary decorum and etiquette which has brought the house indisrepute and public questioning.

In a statement, Mr.Ngulube suspects that some members of parliament go to the house intoxicated.

And Mr.Ngulube has proposed that the bar at parliament building should be shut down in the interest of quality and beneficial debates that will benefit the people of Zambia that voted for the MPs in their various constituencies