OPPOSITION’S MSONI DOESN’T WANT RUTO TO BE CONGRATULATED FOR NOW
All People’s Congress Party President, Nasson Msoni, says it is premature at this stage to rush and congratulate the winner of the hotly contested Kenyan elections without listening to the other political contests.
Msoni says it is good practice for everyone to wait and see how the whole process unfolds considering that it was a very closely fought election.
He adds that it is equally a good strategy for governments to exercise restraint and wait for the electoral processes to run their full course before prematurely sending out congratulatory messages to avoid embarrassments.
Msoni recalls that it was embarrassing when Zambia and other governments had rushed to congratulate the outgoing President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta after being declared winner and later his election was nullified.
Former Kenyan Vice President, Dr. William Ruto, has been announced as winner of the 12th, August, 2022 elections, beating five times hopeful, Riley Odinga.
But Odinga has dismissed election results, citing various breaches in the electoral process, mainly in vote counting, with an appeal expected to be filled in.
I agree with you, Kenya is a peculiar country when it comes to election. Judges in Kenya are no no sense guys, independent, and non smiling Stony faced who don’t give a damn whether you are a president or toilet cleaner. On other hand, the lawyers are smart, tricky, experienced who can convince you that snake turns into a delicious fish when served with yams. Ask out going president Uhuru Kenyatta or kenyan governors.
Wait until Court’s decision is done, otherwise you might end up with an egg on your face.
It over until its over kikikikiki
*no nonsense guys*
Its only Edgar Lungu former president that sent a premature congratulatory message. Last time it was still.under PF watch that the country embarrassed itself by sending a premature congratulatory message. Ba Msoni you represent nobody. Stop trying to prove relevance.
The New Dawn Govt has young but intelligent leadership in place. Never again will this country be embarrassed by pronouncements from mediocre leadership.