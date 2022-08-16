OPPOSITION’S MSONI DOESN’T WANT RUTO TO BE CONGRATULATED FOR NOW

All People’s Congress Party President, Nasson Msoni, says it is premature at this stage to rush and congratulate the winner of the hotly contested Kenyan elections without listening to the other political contests.

Msoni says it is good practice for everyone to wait and see how the whole process unfolds considering that it was a very closely fought election.

He adds that it is equally a good strategy for governments to exercise restraint and wait for the electoral processes to run their full course before prematurely sending out congratulatory messages to avoid embarrassments.

Msoni recalls that it was embarrassing when Zambia and other governments had rushed to congratulate the outgoing President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta after being declared winner and later his election was nullified.

Former Kenyan Vice President, Dr. William Ruto, has been announced as winner of the 12th, August, 2022 elections, beating five times hopeful, Riley Odinga.

But Odinga has dismissed election results, citing various breaches in the electoral process, mainly in vote counting, with an appeal expected to be filled in.