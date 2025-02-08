NASON MSONI TOASTS TONSE ALLIANCE PETAUKE VICTORY, HICHILEMA CAUSED THIS EMBARRASSMENT ON HIMSELF

HE WRITES:-

This is the smile you get when you have received good news .

The message from Petauke is loud and clear.

We should all pay attention to what the people of Petauke are saying.

Clearly,the winds of change have started blowing from Petauke and will certainly precipitate and engulf the whole Country.

Least we forget it was the vote from the people of the Eastern Province that ultimately handed down the Presidency to Mr Hichilema.

But in all this, it is Mr Hichilema’s sectarian approach to national governance that has eroded public confidence in his capacity to continue governing the Country.

It is politically dangerous and a poor choice ruse for a sitting Opposition Member of Parliament from the East to join forces with the UPND and let alone prematurely endorse President Hichilema.

The unraveling dynamics are clearly pointing to regime change and there is nothing more anyone can do to change this trajectory the Country is headed.

In a nutshell regime change is on the horizon.