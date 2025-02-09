NASON MSONI’S ALL PEOPLES CONGRESS (APC) READY TO JOIN TONSE ALLIANCE…



ALL PEOPLES CONGRESS (APC ) HAPPY AND READY TO JOIN OPPOSITION TONSE GRAND ALLIANCE





All Peoples Congress(APC) is ready and happy to join forces with the Opposition Alliance if invited by the Opposition Grand Alliance-Tonse.



If and when we are officially invited we will join the Opposition grouping. We think that this is the only sensible political thing to do.





We don’t think that going it alone is a plausible political option under the circumstances.



We think that going it alone would be exercising poor judgment



Evidently, the Opposition political parties that have been participating singularly on their own in the recent by-elections have largely gone unnoticed. Meaning that our citizens want us to work together and deliver regime change.





Regime Change always comes with sacrifices on the part of leaders and this opportunity at hand should not be compromised with our individual political ambitions, but should serve purpose for the suffering majority citizens.



Certainly we are stronger as a people when we lockstep and match together in the pursuit of a better and inclusive Zambia that works for all our people and not just for a few elements.





It is obvious that our people are ready for change but plainly the leaders not.



We don’t have the luxury of time to be procrastinating and nurturing our individual political ambitions.





Time is of the essence in delivering regime change.



Now is the time to stand up and be counted.





The good people of Petauke have given us the signal and now we must seize the moment and run with that momentum to deliver the much desired regime change in 2026



Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC)