“NATASHA HAS JUST DUMPED ME BECAUSE I SENT HER TALK TIME WORTH K15 INSTEAD OF K46 AND I CANT EAT NSHIMA”

Am a young man aged 28 now ,and currently graduate from College and doing parttime business, I have been dating Natasha since College and all along she has been the best friend ,Now I dont really know what has happened after they shifted from Kabwe to Kafue two weeks ago .Am currently in Kabwe and was even planning to propose to her so that it can be official ,but to no avail she has decided to leave me because of failing to fulfil her request .

I personally did promise her talk time but she wanted for K45 and I only managed for K15 .I know Natasha is not been fair to me.

She has sent me a text that she has already moved on but on my side its difficult to move on now .Am so disappointed and and still cant EAT NSHIMA now .

How do I move on now …Pls MATURE ADVICE