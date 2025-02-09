Nathan Nyirenda single again as court dissolves his marriage with journalist



RENOWNED journalist, known for delivering headline-grabbing news on the National Broadcaster, Pennipher Sikainda has made headlines of her own after the Lusaka High Court granted her petition to divorce her gospel sensation husband, Nathan Nyirenda.





The Lusaka High Court has granted the couple divorce, and has since made the decree nisi absolute, according to court documents obtained by Kalemba.



On December 13, 2014, Sikainda and the gospel artist solemnized their marriage at Mount Zion Christian Center in Lusaka.





The couple had been having irreconcilable differences, such that the journalist’s knees buckled in trying to hold the union together, prompting her to sing goodbye to Nyirenda.



Sikainda filed a divorce petition on September 12, 2022 pursuant to Section 8 and

(1)(b) of the Matrimonial Causes Act No. 20 of 2007 of the Laws of Zambia seeking dissolution of her 10-year marriage to the singer





Family and Children’s Court judge in charge Mwamba Chanda on September 26, 2024 granted Sikainda’s prayer and cut her loose from Nyirenda.



She decreed that the said marriage be dissolved; and gave the couple six weeks to decide if it really wanted to proceed with the divorce or had a change of mind, before the decree could not be made absolute.





With Sikainda having made it clear that she wanted to be freed from her husband, judge Chanda on January 24, 2025 pronounced that: the parties having not given their decision to part ways, a second thought, the decree nisi was final and absolute, and freed them both.





Judge Chanda referred property settlement to mediation.



Kalemba February 9, 2025.