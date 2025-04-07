NATION MOURNS AS WOMEN IN POLITICS PAY TRIBUTE TO PRESIDENT EDITH NAWAKWI



Lusaka… Monday April 7, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) Women’s League, and other women from across the political spectrum, have expressed deep sorrow over the untimely passing of President Edith Nawakwi, leader of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD).





In a statement released by National Women’s Chairperson Gitipher Chinyanta Kalungu, the group described Ms Nawakwi as a trailblazer and a fearless advocate for gender equality.





The League said President Nawakwi was more than a political figure; she was hailed as a symbol of strength and resilience who had inspired countless young women to step into political spaces and actively contribute to Zambia’s development.





They noted that as one of the first women to ascend to high-ranking political positions, including her historic role as the country’s first female Minister of Finance, Nawakwi broke barriers and paved the way for others.





“She was a courageous and determined leader who stood tall in the face of adversity,” the League stated, adding that her legacy would forever be etched in Zambia’s political history.





According to the Socialist Party Women’s League, members had visited Ms Nawakwi during her illness to show solidarity and urged the government at the time to prioritize her medical needs.



However, the League expressed sadness that their calls for action were not sufficiently addressed.





In their message, the Women’s League extended heartfelt condolences to the Nawakwi family, the FDD, and all who had been touched by her life and contributions.





They concluded by emphasizing that her memory would remain an inspiration to generations of women in politics.





“May her contributions to Zambia never be forgotten. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement read.