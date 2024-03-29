NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ADJOURNS SINE DIE ON CONCLUSION OF THIRD SESSION OF 13TH SITTING

The National Assembly of Zambia has officially adjourned sine die at the conclusion of its third session of the 13th sitting, which held from February 13th to March 28th, 2024. Vice President Mutale Nalumango proposed the motion to adjourn the sittings of the legislative body.

During this session, the National Assembly sat for 24 days and passed several bills, including the Minerals Regulation Commission Bill, Investment, Trade and Business Development Bill, and Constituency Development Fund Bill. In addition, the house also passed 19 Ministerial Statements and 152 Questions for Oral Answers under S.O 74, among others.

President Hakainde Hichilema was invited to address the Assembly on the progress made in the application of National Values and Principles. In his speech, he spoke about several topics, including the economy, security, and health.

Following the conclusion of the sitting, Government Chief Whip, Stanford Mulusa has called on Members of Parliament to always prioritize the interests of their constituents. He also reminded them of the enormous responsibility and privileges bestowed on them by the people and highlighted the importance of conducting themselves with dignity and honor that is required of them.

Furthermore, Mulusa dispelled the misinformation that was being spread by certain political groups, claiming that the Speaker of the National Assembly has imposed new standing orders. Mulusa described this as a malicious attempt aimed at diverting public attention from the milestones that Government is achieving.