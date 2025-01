Fred M’membe writes;

National Assembly Appointments and Promotions



PROMOTIONS WITH EFFECT FROM 3RD FEBRUARY, 2025



1. Malala Hamanyati ( Deputy Director Hansard) to Director Hansard





2. Lutangu Wakumelo (Senior Hansard Editor) to Deputy Director-Hansard



3. Mr Irvin Mulenda (Editor) to Senior Hansard Editor





4. Mr Ribert Muyaba (Driver) to Senior Transport and Logistics Officer



5. Chikoye Nakeempa Director ( Senior Driver) to Logistics Assistant Transport and Logistics Officer





6. Mr Maxwell Mweene (Monitoring and Evaluation Assistant) to Committee Clerk



7. Mr Mainza Hatuma Deputy Director (Finance/IMIS) to Director- Internal Audit



8. Mr Sammy Michelo (Senior Internal Auditor) to Deputy Director-Internal Audit





9. Mr. Doubt Mweemba (Internal Auditor) to Senior Internal Audit.



10. Mr Kaite Siachiwena (Senior Accountant) to Deputy Director (Finance).



11. Mr Arthur Nakwenda (Parliamentary Messenger) to Coordinator (Constituency Offices) Luapula.





12. Mrs.Martha Y Katakwe (Administrative and Secretarial Services Officer) to Senior Administrative and Secretarial Services Officer



13. Ms Sarah Mwale (Administrative Assistant) Administrative and Secretarial Services.