NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF ZAMBIA HOSTS 56TH SADC PF PLENARY ASSEMBLY SESSION



The National Assembly of Zambia is hosting the 56th Plenary Assembly Session of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF) from 9th to 15th December 2024 in Livingstone.



The meeting is themed “Leveraging Technology and Innovation for Smart, Inclusive, and Responsive Parliaments in the SADC Region.”



It will focus on modernizing parliamentary processes through digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to create democratic, inclusive, and efficient governance systems.



Republican Vice President Mutale Nalumango will officiate the meeting.



Established on September 8, 1997, SADC-PF is a regional inter-parliamentary body composed of regional Member States, representing over 3,500 parliamentarians.



The Forum consists of Presiding Officers and a maximum of five representatives elected by the National Parliament of each Member State.