NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SEEKS DISMISSAL OF APPLICATION TO HALT PETAUKE CENTRAL BY-ELECTION
January 15, 2025
The National Assembly has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss the application to halt the forthcoming Petauke Central Constituency by-election.
The application was recently filed by Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza and the Zambia Civil Liberties Union.
However, the National Assembly has submitted that the petitioner has not demonstrated any relief they are seeking against the conduct of the Petauke Central by-election.
National Assembly Deputy Clerk – Procedure, Stephen Kawimbe, has also contended that fugitive former Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Banda, has not shown up to challenge the National Assembly’s decision to communicate to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over the vacancy of his seat.
Mr. Kawimbe has submitted that the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges and Absences had on November 13, 2024, found Mr. Banda was absent from the National Assembly from August 4, 2024, without permission.
He has submitted that on this ground, Mr. Banda had breached the prescribed Code of Conduct.
This is according to the affidavit in opposition to the affidavit filed by Mr. Kawimbe.
ZNBC
The government is on record that they have JJ in custody, and promised to avail him within days. That was 2 months ago.
So how can the Zambezi assembly now claim that JJ is absent, when in fact, he is under the custody of the government?
A lot of people in this regime will be jailed afrer 2026 for breaking the law in abducting JJ and attempted murder. Remember there are audio records where some of them have implicated themselves.
