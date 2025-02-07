NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO RESUME LEGISLATIVE SESSION ON 11TH FEBRUARY





The Clerk of the National Assembly of Zambia, Mr. Roy Ngulube, has announced that the Fourth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly will resume on Tuesday, 11th February 2025, at 14:30 hours.





In a statement issued by Nshamba M. Muzungu, Senior Media Liaison Officer, it was revealed that this session, referred to as the Legislative Meeting, will focus on the legislative process, which involves the consideration and passage of proposed laws.





The Clerk emphasized that this meeting follows the Budget approval session, which adjourned sine die on 6th December 2024. A key highlight of that session was the introduction of Sector Budget Analysis, a practice piloted in 2022 and 2023. This initiative allowed portfolio and general purposes committees to scrutinize budget allocations for specific sectors.





Mr. Ngulube has encouraged citizens and stakeholders to actively engage in the parliamentary proceedings by making submissions through various committees of the House.



He reiterated that public participation is essential in fostering transparency and accountability in the legislative process.





The resumption of the session is expected to address key legislative matters and pave the way for policy developments that will impact various sectors of the economy and governance.