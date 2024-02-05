NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO RESUME SITTING ON TUESDAY, 13TH JANUARY, 2024

Monday 5th February, 2024

The Clerk of the National Assembly of

Zambia, Mr. Roy Ngulube, would like to inform the public that the Third Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly, which

adjourned sine die on Friday, 15th December gd2023 will resume on Tuesday, 13th February, d 2024 at 14:30 hours.

During the previous sitting, which was mainly a budget meeting,the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane presented the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the Financial Year 1st January to 31st December 2024 pursuant to Article 202 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016.

The Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure were referred to the Expanded Planning and Budgeting Committee for detailed scrutiny in accordance with Standing Order No. 157 (4) of the National Assembly Orders.

The House debated the budget and passed it.

The sitting which resumes on Tuesday, 13th February 2024 is a legislative meeting and is therefore, dedicated mainly to consideration of proposed legislation.

Mr. Ngulube is also encouraging citizens and various stakeholders to take interest in

the proceedings and actively participate by making submissions through various committees of the House.

The Clerk has also encouraged stakeholders and the general public to follow the live proceedings on the following platforms: Parliament radio; Parliament TV on Top star channel 5; DSTV channel 272 and GOTV channel 100; National Assembly of Zambia face book page; and Parliament Website streaming (www.Parliament.gov.zm).

